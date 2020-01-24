Steve Jobs Unveiled the First Macintosh 36 Years Ago Today

Steve Jobs shaped Apple what we know today. All the efforts and hard work put into the design, breaking and testing the norms that held the industry at the time was an innovation at its finest. On January 24, 1984, former Apple CEO, Steve Jobs introduced the first Macintosh at Apple's annual shareholder's meeting in Cupertino, California and it turns 36 years old today. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

36 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Presented the First Macintosh to the World

By today's standards, the specification of the first Macintosh launched 36 years ago was practically nothing. It features a 9-inch black and white display, an 80MHz Motorola 68000 processor, only 128KB of RAM, and a 3.5inch floppy drive. As for the price, it costs a whopping $2,495.

Furthermore, the Macintosh weighed 17 pounds. As per its advertising, the machine offered a graphics package, a word processing program, and a mouse. IBM reigned supreme at that time when it came to personal computers and the Macintosh was Apple's last chance to put itself on the market.

On this day 36 years ago, Steve Jobs pulled the Macintosh out of a bag and powered it on. It read a message on the screen that said:

Hello, I'm Macintosh. It sure is great to get out of that bag. Unaccustomed as I am to public speaking, I'd like to share with you a maxim I thought of the first time I met an IBM mainframe: NEVER TRUST A COMPUTER YOU CAN'T LIFT! Obviously, I can talk, but right now I'd like to sit back and listen. So, it is with considerable pride that I introduce a man who's been like a father to me... STEVE JOBS.

Despite the hefty price tag, the Macintosh did quite well, selling 70,000 units by May of 1984. Apple also invested in an iconic"1984" Super Bowl ad that debuted days before the machine was showcased to the world. the Macintosh took off and Apple launched the Macintosh II, the Macintosh Classic, PowerBook, the PowerBook Macintosh, iMac G3, and so on. The lineup continued to extend and lead to the current lineup.

Apple will continue to expand the Mac lineup in the future. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the subject. Share your views with us in the comments section below.