Steam Summer Sale 2020 on Now, Doom Eternal, The Sims 4, and More Discounted

The temperature is rising, but many are rightfully still cautious about hitting the beach – thankfully, Valve is providing some cheap indoor fun with their latest big sale. The Steam Summer Sale 2020 is serving up discounts on well over 30,000 games, so obviously there’s no way to list them all here. That said, I’ve picked out some select deals that may that might pique your interest. Check the list out, below.

The year's Steam Summer Sale will run for two weeks until July 9. Those who spend over $30 during the sale can get an additional $5 off at checkout. You can browse the many, many games on sale, right here.

Any deals you have your eye on? I still haven’t had a chance to play Doom Eternal, so I might give that a shot. Oh, and while the discount offered isn’t huge, I definitely recommend you give Streets of Rage 4 a shot.