Steam Remote Play Together Now Lets You Invite Anybody to Your Game With Just a Link

The new feature entered beta last month, but the ability to invite anybody via Steam Remote Play Together by just sharing an url is now live. For those not familiar, Remote Play Together allows you play local multiplayer modes online with others who don’t even own the game. Now, in the past those you played with needed to at least have a Steam account and be on your friends list, but now even that requirement is out the window. Just send out a link and anybody can get in on the fun! You can get more info, below.

New to the thousands of Remote Play Together titles on Steam, you can now invite anyone to join your local multiplayer game with just a URL! Up to four players, or even more in ideal conditions, can instantly join in the fun. Only the host needs to own and install the game, while additional players connect through Steam Remote Play streaming technology using either Steam or the Steam Link app. No account is needed to join your game from Windows, Mac OS, Linux, iOS or Android devices.

Here are some more details about the Remote Play Together changes from the latest set of Steam client patch notes…

By default stream at 1080p to prevent accidental 4K streams

Added an option to stream up to 8K resolutions (results may vary depending on hardware)

Added a menubar at the top that gives you an easy way to stop streaming

Added a toast when you connect a controller that shows how to bring up additional controller features

Improved audio range when using volume controls

Inviting a friend will not auto-start a voice chat session

Remote keyboard and mouse are disabled by default in Remote Play Together

Added a connect dialog that gives you information about who is playing and what input they're using

Local controllers fill XInput slots first and guest controllers fill slots in order of arrival

Fixed issue with game controllers not being detected properly when the game doesn't have focus

Fixed bug with controller not being recognized if Xbox Configuration Support was enabled on the client PC

Enabled direct peer to peer connection by default (this can be changed in the Steam Remote Play settings)

Fixed local guide chord input leaking through to the host computer

The latest Steam client update, which includes the new Remote Play Together features, is available to download now. A Remote Play Together livestream event and sale will kick off on March 25 at 10am and run until March 29.