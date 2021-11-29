Steam Has Broken a New Concurrent Online User Record (27.3 Million)

By Alessio Palumbo
As spotted during the weekend by SteamDB, Valve's Steam platform has broken a new concurrent user record around eighteen hours ago with 27.38 million accounts online at the same time.

This is about a million higher than the last time we reported on Steam's online concurrent user record, in early February this year. Valve's platform certainly keeps growing at a steady pace.

SteamDB also shared the top sellers for last week. Farming Simulator 2022 took the top spot from Battlefield 2042, while Cyberpunk 2077 and Read Redemption 2 bounced back to the third and fourth spot thanks to 50% discounts from Steam's Autumn sale; both titles are now priced at $29.99 until December 1st.

The Top 10 is closed by Myth of Empires, the multiplayer sandbox game that launched recently on Steam Early Access.

Top sellers for the week ending 28 November 2021 - Week 47

# Name Developer Release Date
#1 Farming Simulator 22 #10 last week Giants Software 22 November 2021
#2 Battlefield™ 2042 #2 last week DICE 19 November 2021
#3 Cyberpunk 2077 CD PROJEKT RED 10 December 2020
#4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games 5 December 2019
#5 Valve Index VR Kit Package Valve 28 June 2019
#6 Forza Horizon 5 #4 last week Playground Games 9 November 2021
#7 Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition Guerrilla 7 August 2020
#8 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games 5 December 2019
#9 FIFA 22 EA Canada 1 October 2021
#10 Myth of Empires Angela Game 18 November 2021

 

