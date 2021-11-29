Steam Has Broken a New Concurrent Online User Record (27.3 Million)

As spotted during the weekend by SteamDB, Valve's Steam platform has broken a new concurrent user record around eighteen hours ago with 27.38 million accounts online at the same time.

Steam once again beats its online concurrent users record with over 27 million users currently online. Previous record was set in April at 26.9 million.https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/z9d5cDd1JL — SteamDB (@SteamDB) November 27, 2021

This is about a million higher than the last time we reported on Steam's online concurrent user record, in early February this year. Valve's platform certainly keeps growing at a steady pace.

SteamDB also shared the top sellers for last week. Farming Simulator 2022 took the top spot from Battlefield 2042, while Cyberpunk 2077 and Read Redemption 2 bounced back to the third and fourth spot thanks to 50% discounts from Steam's Autumn sale; both titles are now priced at $29.99 until December 1st.

The Top 10 is closed by Myth of Empires, the multiplayer sandbox game that launched recently on Steam Early Access.