Steam Beats Its Own Concurrent Users Record with 26.3 Millions Online
Valve's Steam platform continues to grow at a steady pace. About a year ago it surpassed the milestone of 20 million concurrent online users, partially thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns, and then last month it broke 25 million concurrent online users.
Now, according to the ever-vigilant SteamDB tracker, Steam managed over 26.3 million concurrent online users just yesterday. Perhaps the most recent Steam Game Festival, which featured hundreds of independent developers showcasing their in-development titles with demos, played a hand in this latest increase.
Regardless, that's certainly good news for Valve, especially as its fiercest competitor, the Epic Games store, continues to grow as well.
