Steam Deck OS Beta Update Introduces Docked Mode Fixes, Frame Pacing Improvements and More

A new Steam Deck OS beta update has gone live today, introducing a variety of fixes and improvements.

The new update mainly focuses on fixes and improvements for docked mode, with the addition of external display output resolution and refresh rate options in Display Settings. The update will also make the device avoid problematic resolutions on external displays automatically.

Added external display output resolution and refresh rate selection UI in Display Settings (requires Steam Client Beta)

Automatically avoid problematic resolutions like 4096x2160 or 30Hz modes on external displays

The new Steam Deck OS beta update introduces several other improvements that will improve usability and actual gaming like improved frame pacing when compositing, such as when having AMD FSR enabled, improved touch and de-touch detection speeds and more.

Improved frame pacing when compositing (such as when FSR is enabled)

Improved touch / de-touch detection speeds

Fixed in-game camera control issues when using a physical mouse

Fixed aspect ratio and resolution not properly switching in the Steam UI after reconnecting an external monitor

Fixed a scenario where an SD Card format operation could fail

Fixed an issue where frames could drop on external displays at lower refresh rates

Fixed an issue where small touches would be ignored on edges of some trackpads

Fixed unsolicited random haptic events

Fixed boot tone volume to be equalized across models

Modified USB descriptors to support controller navigation in EFI menu at boot

You can learn more about the Steam Deck by checking out our review:

Across the board, Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Steam Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.