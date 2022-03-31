Steam Deck New Client Update Introduces Input Calibration Option and More
A new Steam Deck client update is now live, introducing some new features to the console for a smoother experience.
The new update, which has gone live a few hours ago, introduces, among other things, a new Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for adjusting deadzones for the left and right sticks, adjusting haptic strength for the right and left trackpads, and more.
The latest Steam Deck client update also improves performance downloading library images after logging in and more. You can catch the full update notes below.
- Added dual trackpad typing support to onscreen keyboard
- Added game mode onscreen keyboard to Desktop mode
- Added Family Sharing status to game details page. Borrowers will see whose library they are borrowing from, and lenders will see a message if their library is currently in use by a borrower.
- Added a Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for:
- Adjusting deadzones for the left and right Joysticks
- Adjusting haptic strength for left and right Trackpads
- Joysticks and other sensors on external gamepads
- Updated network connection flow to connect without re-prompting for a known password
- Improved performance downloading library images after logging in, leading to less stuttering
- Removed display of 'B' back button in Overlay Quick Access Menu
- Fixed onscreen keyboard input issues when connecting to public WiFi captive portals
- Fixed issue where Chrome wouldn't install from the non-Steam section of the Library
More information on the Steam Deck can be found on its official website. You can also learn more about the console by checking out Kai's review.
Across the board, Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Steam Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.
