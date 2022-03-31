Steam Deck New Client Update Introduces Input Calibration Option and More

A new Steam Deck client update is now live, introducing some new features to the console for a smoother experience.

The new update, which has gone live a few hours ago, introduces, among other things, a new Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for adjusting deadzones for the left and right sticks, adjusting haptic strength for the right and left trackpads, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Steam Deck Preset Doesn’t Work Properly, New Video Confirms

The latest Steam Deck client update also improves performance downloading library images after logging in and more. You can catch the full update notes below.

Added dual trackpad typing support to onscreen keyboard

Added game mode onscreen keyboard to Desktop mode

Added Family Sharing status to game details page. Borrowers will see whose library they are borrowing from, and lenders will see a message if their library is currently in use by a borrower.

Added a Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for: Adjusting deadzones for the left and right Joysticks Adjusting haptic strength for left and right Trackpads Joysticks and other sensors on external gamepads

Updated network connection flow to connect without re-prompting for a known password

Improved performance downloading library images after logging in, leading to less stuttering

Removed display of 'B' back button in Overlay Quick Access Menu

Fixed onscreen keyboard input issues when connecting to public WiFi captive portals

Fixed issue where Chrome wouldn't install from the non-Steam section of the Library

More information on the Steam Deck can be found on its official website. You can also learn more about the console by checking out Kai's review.