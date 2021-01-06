Steam Client January 5th Beta Update Adds Extended Xbox Controller Support

A new Steam client beta update is now live, introducing extended Xbox controller support and more.

The January 5th beta update finally introduces full Xbox controller support, adding support for trigger rumble in games using the Windows.Gaming.Input.API and allowing users to bind the Xbox Elite controller paddles and the Xbox Series X controller share button in controller configuration.

Steam Input Added a setting for extended Xbox controller support. The option can be enabled in the General Controller Setting section of your Steam settings and requires a driver installation and restarting your computer. Extended Xbox features include: Support for more than 4 Xbox controllers The ability to bind the Xbox Elite controller paddles in controller configurations The ability to bind the Xbox Series X controller share button in controllerconfigurations Support for trigger rumble in games using Windows.Gaming.Input API

The new Steam client beta update also added the ability to turn off the PlayStation 5 controller player slot LED and more.

Added a drop down in the personalization menu for the PS5 controller player slot LED allowing the player to disable it, enable it only when multiple controllers are connected, or to enable it at all times. This setting defaults to enable the LED only when multiple controller are connected. Added support for the Wooting Two keyboard Non-gamepad input devices like the HOTAS and G15 are now available to games when Generic Gamepad Configuration Support is enabled in the Controller Settings.

The Steam client January 5th update is only available if you participate in the client beta. You can learn how to do so by checking out the Steam website.