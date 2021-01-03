Steam Breaks 25 Million Concurrent Users Milestone

On January 2nd, 2021, the Steam platform reached another major milestone, breaking 25 million concurrent users for the first time ever.

According to SteamDB, the platform peaked at approximately 25.4 million users, 7.4 million of which were in-game at the time. The graph shows the steady growth enjoyed by Steam over the years.

As a reminder, the Steam Winter Sale is still ongoing and will end on January 5th. Valve also put out a new Steam Labs Experiment dubbed 'Exploring Sales' for this occasion, which should provide a better browsing experience.