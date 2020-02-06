Valve Shares Steam Figures, Teases New Projects and SteamVR 2.0 for 2020

Valve has shared its yearly '2019 in review' article with the Steam community, providing lots of interesting figures on the Steam platform.

For instance, the number of MAU (monthly active users) went up to almost 95 million and the latest 2019 sale was the most successful ever. 20.7 billion hours of gameplay were recorded on Steam throughout the year.

Moreover, the Steam Mobile Chat app was installed over a million times (2/3 on Android and the remaining one third on iOS) since its debut in May 2019. 4.3 million items were uploaded in the Steam Workshop; the number of daily user reviews went up 300% since the Library update, which added prompts for the user to review or re-review a game.

3.7+ million players used Steam Remote Play in the last couple months of 2019 and over 2.3 million enjoyed the new Steam Remote Play Together feature.

Lastly, Valve looked at what's coming next year, such as SteamVR 2.0 and improvements to soundtracks.

Data Deep Dives - We've seen a lot of analysis from third parties that have taken a stab at figuring out how games are doing on Steam (and overall health of the platform), based on the limited amount of data that is publicly available. Since we have access to more data, we thought it would be useful to do our own analysis and share the results as a multi-part series of blog posts.

Soundtracks - We're adding new functionality to better support gaming soundtracks .

- We're adding new functionality to better support . Steam Trust - Trust (the tech behind Trust Factor Matchmaking in CS:GO ) shipped in a closed beta to several partners last year and is being rolled out to all partners later this year.

) shipped in a closed beta to several partners last year and is being rolled out to all partners later this year. Steam PC Café Program - Launched in an open beta last year to over 8 thousand sites, we're working on bringing the program to schools and libraries, along with the expected Cybercafés, PC Bangs, VR Arcades, etc.

- Launched in an open beta last year to over 8 thousand sites, we're working on bringing the program to schools and libraries, along with the expected Cybercafés, PC Bangs, VR Arcades, etc. Steam Labs - More top secret experiments are actively being tinkered with, and we're planning on graduating some of these features so that they are available to everyone.

- More top secret experiments are actively being tinkered with, and we're planning on graduating some of these features so that they are available to everyone. SteamVR - The team is hard at work on SteamVR 2.0, which will feature a number of customer experience improvements.

- The team is hard at work on SteamVR 2.0, which will feature a number of customer experience improvements. Top Lists - We're taking what we learned from the top lists posted in Steam News this past year to develop new store destinations designed to display compelling trending content to customers.

Steam Mobile App - The mobile app is getting a refresh to add more login types and help users secure their accounts.

Sale Events - Building on features that first shipped in the 2019 Lunar New Year sale, we're exploring more ways to reward users for participating in sale events throughout the year. And of course we expect to release lots of improvements to Steam TV, Chat, the Library, the Store, and other existing features. There are more projects that we're not quite ready to talk about just yet.