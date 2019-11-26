Steam Autumn Sale: Grab a Steam Controller for $5, Deals on Resident Evil 2, Gears 5, More

Black Friday is almost upon us, which means the big 2019 Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off! You can grab deals on over 15,000 games, including major hits like Resident Evil 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more. Here’s a quick selection of some of the best deals (unlike some past years, there are no flash deals, so browse at your leisure):

This year, Valve is also offering a pretty incredible deal on it’s Steam Controller – you can nab one for only $5 while they last (although you do have to pay shipping). Oh, and once you’re all shopped out, you can also vote on this year’s Steam Awards! Winners will be announced on December 31.

The Steam Autumn Sale will continue until December 3 at 10am PT. What do you think? See any deals you just can’t pass up? The discount isn’t huge, but I think I’m going to have to jump on Disco Elysium.