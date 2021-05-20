  ⋮    ⋮  

Starfield is “Nowhere Near Done” Says Jason Schreier, Countering Earlier Rumors

Starfield

When is Bethesda’s Starfield coming out? The rumor mill has been churning hard, with some suggesting an E3-season reveal and 2021 release are in the cards, but more recently, the story has begun shifting. 2021 became early 2022, and now one of the most reliable insiders around, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, is suggesting we’ll be waiting even longer.

According to Schreier, Starfield is “nowhere near done” as the game only entered full production in 2019 after Bethesda wrapped core development of Fallout 76…

Xbox Game Studios Head Confirms Joint Bethesda/Microsoft E3 Conference; Focus on New Bethesda Game Pass Content

So, when will Starfield be coming? According to Schreier, we’re looking at next year. Late next year.

As always, take this with a grain of salt. It is odd that multiple leakers were lining up to say Starfield may be closer than we think, only for the exact opposite to be true, but often a single bad source can lead multiple insiders astray. Again, Schreier has a very solid track record, and the timeline he presents makes a lot of sense, so I’m inclined to believe his story, but we’ll see. Thankfully he does agree with others that we’ll at least see Starfield around E3 this year, so that’s something to look forward to.

What do you think? Is there still a chance Starfield might be further along than we think or are we going to be waiting a while?

