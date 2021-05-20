Starfield is “Nowhere Near Done” Says Jason Schreier, Countering Earlier Rumors

When is Bethesda’s Starfield coming out? The rumor mill has been churning hard, with some suggesting an E3-season reveal and 2021 release are in the cards, but more recently, the story has begun shifting. 2021 became early 2022, and now one of the most reliable insiders around, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, is suggesting we’ll be waiting even longer.

According to Schreier, Starfield is “nowhere near done” as the game only entered full production in 2019 after Bethesda wrapped core development of Fallout 76…

Rumors like this keep floating around but Starfield is nowhere near done, according to several ppl familiar with development. It'll be at E3 but the planned release date I've heard is way later than most people expect. Sharing this so that folks keep their expectations in check https://t.co/LVFzmX1XYu — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

What people might not realize is that the bulk of Bethesda Game Studios, including the MD office, was working on Fallout 76 until it launched. Starfield's team was very small until 2019. Rumors that the game was planned for 2020 or far into production then are just not true — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

So, when will Starfield be coming? According to Schreier, we’re looking at next year. Late next year.

Let me make this very clear: Bethesda's plan is to tease a release date for Starfield at E3. That date is in *late* 2022. I'll leave the specifics to them. But please keep your expectations in check and refrain from sending death threats when the other rumors turn out to be false — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

As always, take this with a grain of salt. It is odd that multiple leakers were lining up to say Starfield may be closer than we think, only for the exact opposite to be true, but often a single bad source can lead multiple insiders astray. Again, Schreier has a very solid track record, and the timeline he presents makes a lot of sense, so I’m inclined to believe his story, but we’ll see. Thankfully he does agree with others that we’ll at least see Starfield around E3 this year, so that’s something to look forward to.

What do you think? Is there still a chance Starfield might be further along than we think or are we going to be waiting a while?