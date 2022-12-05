Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Release on March 16th, 2023 – PC Requirements Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may release in the middle of March 2023, according to new information found online today.

A new update to the game's Steam store page added the March 16th, 2023 release date, which is in line with the rumored release window for the game as well as with the release of the prequel novel, also launching in March. An official confirmation has yet to be made, however, so we have to take this release date with a grain of salt for now.

The Steam page also included the PC system requirements.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the second entry in the series developed by Respawn Entertainment.

This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?

No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

Lastly, EA just confirmed that gameplay would be revealed at The Game Awards. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches next year on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The journey continues… Experience the action-packed gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor @thegameawards – streaming live Dec. 8: https://t.co/1zOZ1Piywh #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/g2mabUWVXy — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 5, 2022