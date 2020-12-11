Star Wars Squadrons 4.0 Update Adds New Content, Fixes PlayStation 5 Blurry Visuals Issue and More

A new Star Wars Squadrons update is now live, introducing new content, features and bug fixes.

Update 4.0 introduces Custom Games as well as a server browser, server-side matchmaking improvements, and other general fixes, including a fix for blurry visuals on PlayStation 5.

GameStop Cyber Monday One-Ups Black Friday Deals on Star Wars: Squadrons and More

General Added Custom Games and a server browser, available in the Multiplayer & Training menu

Adjusted Skill Rating requirements for each tier via server-side change last week ( see website for full details )

Updated Skill Rating gain/loss ratios to better reflect each player’s performance in a match via server-side change last week

Ongoing server-side matchmaking improvements

Fixed an issue where the game could crash if the player didn't skip through the outro screens of a match

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when loading into Fostar Haven

Fixed an issue where having Lighting quality set to Low could create intense flashes of light on Fostar Haven

Fixed an issue where AI in multiplayer could on occasion deal no hull damage to players with their primary weapons

Fixed or improved instances of poor collision detection on Fostar Haven, Galitan, Esseles, Nadiri Dockyards, Zavian Abyss, and Sissubo

Fixed issue where the interior of the TIE interceptor could disappear after respawning

Fixed issue where Star Destroyer engine VFX could flicker

Fixed an issue where PlayStation 5 visuals appeared blurry.

The new Star Wars Squadrons update also introduces controls improvements as well as TrackIR support on PC.

Controls Added support for TrackIR on PC

Improved how the game detects and handles device inputs under the same device name

Fixed an issue where the game would not detect all input devices if multiple were plugged in

Fixed issue where PC users with more than 5 input devices were unable to adjust device order in some cases

Added controller rumble for ion cannon, assault shield, and beam cannon

Fixed an issue where the mini-stick input on the Hori HOTAS for Xbox One did not work properly

Added the option to toggle game controllers between dynamic (default) and static throttle. This option can be used to correct the behavior of the throttle on certain input devices, such as the Hori HOTAS for PS4.

The Star Wars Squadrons 4.0 update also introduces new Starfighters and components, such as the B-Wing and the TIE Defender.

Starfighters & Components Added the B-wing to the New Republic fleet Heavy Gunship playstyle, back-line fighter Low maneuverability, relies on boosting/drifting to move and turn efficiently High durability and primary damage output, explosive capital ship damage and built-in ion cannons Relies on Support/allies to reach capital ships and survive while dealing damage Ideal for staying back behind Fighters/Interceptors and laying down heavy fire on enemy ships Unique component: Ion Beam Deals massive ion damage to capital ship shields and subsystems Unique component: Gyro/Aux Control Module Allows gyroscopic cockpit roll while holding the auxiliary button, rotating the entire ship around your cockpit. Wing angle determines bomb release angle. Missile evasion is also increased while gyroscopic roll is in motion. Also increases ammo count for auxiliaries that use ammo; otherwise, improves auxiliary cooldown rate. Added the TIE defender to the Imperial Navy Highly adaptable anti-starfighter specialist, front- and mid-line fighter High survivability with strong shields but very susceptible to ion weaponry Requires frequent, skillful power management and use of boost/drift for ideal performance; poor power management can be detrimental Unique component: Advanced Power System Gives instant, significant overcharge to the system with max power. If no system has max power, gives weaker overcharge across all systems.



The new Star Wars Squadrons update also introduces new cosmetics and fixes for Fleet Battles, Practice and more. Full update notes can be found on Steam.

Star Wars Squadrons is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.