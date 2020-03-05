Star Wars Project Maverick Multiplayer, No VR Support Revealed by Database File

Star Wars Project Maverick is not going to be a VR game and it will feature multiplayer in some capacity, according to new information that has been unearthed following the game's leak on the PlayStation Store.

Following the leak, Gematsu managed to get a look at the game's database file, revealing that it supports multiplayer in some form, as the Play Together parameter is listed as 5, and that it won't support VR, so it not going going to be a PSVR only game.

The content ID is “EP0006-CUSA19053_00-MAVERICKBETA0001,” which suggests this is a beta test version.

PlayStation VR support is listed as “no,” meaning it is not a virtual reality game.

The Play Together parameter is listed as “5,” suggesting it has multiplayer. (Play Together is a feature which enables you to start a game directly from the Party screen.)

Following the leak, Kotaku's Jason Schreier confirmed that Star Wars Project Maverick is indeed the unusual game in development by EA Motive.

yes — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 4, 2020

Now that Star Wars Project Maverick has been discovered, and is currently undergoing some private beta, it will likely not take much longer to learn more about it.

Star Wars Project Maverick has yet to be announced, but it is unlikely it will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive game. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.