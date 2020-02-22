Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Is In Development; Next-Gen Star Wars Battlefront Spin-off Canceled – Report

A sequel to last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently in development, a report from Kotaku reveals.

According to this report, there are two Star Wars projects currently in the works by EA studios. One is the sequel to last year's action-adventure game, while the other is a smaller game in development by EA Motive.

Today, EA has two new Star Wars games in development—a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order at Respawn and a smaller, more unusual project at EA Motive in Montreal, Canada.

The same report also revealed that an open-world Star Wars Battlefront spin-off was in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X. The game was in development by EA Vancouver and Criterios was also asked to help with development.

This third game was called Viking, and it was designed as a spinoff of the Star Wars: Battlefront series with open-world elements. The plan was also for EA to bring in yet another studio to help out—Criterion, based in London, England, which was previously best known for racing games like Burnout and Need for Speed but had in recent years expanded to more genres. EA Vancouver spent some time designing ideas and prototypes for Viking, and Criterion came aboard soon afterward. That was when the problems started. Although Criterion was, on paper, the lead studio, the logistical challenges of cross-country game development made that a difficult proposition. As one person involved with the game said, “too many cooks” was a running theme. Criterion leads had an ambitious vision for the game, aiming to put a strong focus on story and characters.

The game was supposed to be ready for the next-gen launch, but as it became clear that it wouldn't be ready by the end of 2020, EA execuitves decided to cancel the project in the first half of 2019.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.