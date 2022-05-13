Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Will Be Called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor; May Release in February or March 2023 – Rumor

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the third-person action-adventure game based on the Star Wars franchise developed by Respawn, will be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, according to rumors circulating online.

During the latest Giant Bomb podcast, well-known insider Jeff Grubb confirmed that a member of the community correctly guessed the name of the game of the next entry in the series.

This was my face when Giant Bomb community member colonelsanders guessed the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor name right when I was about to end the show. pic.twitter.com/4NtH8zAtjF — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 12, 2022

Jeff Grubb previously revealed that the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel would drop Fallen Order from its name, so the new name reveal isn't particularly surprising. According to the insider, the game is also releasing only on PC and current generation consoles and it may release in February or March 2023.

Jedi Survivor is February or March. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 12, 2022

The original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.