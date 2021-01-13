Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Xbox Series X Normal and Performance Modes Compared In New Video

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order received a next-gen upgrade yesterday, introducing Normal and Performance Mode on Xbox Series X. These modes have been compared today in a new video shared online.

The video shared by GameTechPlanet highlights the differences between the two modes now available in the game developed by Respawn.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update Offers Better Frame Rate, Resolution

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox Series X. The next-gen update is here. Comparing Performance vs Normal modes

The Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order next-gen upgrade improved framerate on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X while introducing improved dynamic resolution ranges and more.

High Level Summary of Features: Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S) Console Specifics: Xbox Series S Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS) Xbox Series X Performance mode Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode) Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p PlayStation 5 Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS) Postprocessing increased to 1440p Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The game is among the best games based on the franchise released in the past few years.