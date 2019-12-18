Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Update Improves Combat And More

A new update is now live for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, bringing gameplay improvements and tweaks.

The new update introduces some combat tweaks that make Cal more responsive during combat. Several issues are also fixed and general stability improved.

We've updated Cal so that he is more responsive during combat. This change includes tweaks to stagger reactions, kicks, flybacks, staff parry and sprint attacks.

Fixed an issue that would cause ledge grabs and climbing to sometimes behave incorrectly.

Fixed an audio issue that would sometimes cause sound effects to play in the incorrect order.

Multiple collision fixes across both Zeffo and Bogano.

BD-1 would sometimes not scan one of the Zeffo Villagers after a shutdown during saving. Everyone’s favourite droid is now scanning as expected.

Terrarium sometimes wasn't a very nurturing environment, preventing seeds from growing. It should now give your plants the love and care that they deserve, encouraging them to grow properly.

General stability improvements

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is one of the best games based on the franchise. It is a little rough in places, and it is not an innovative game, but it's still an enjoyable action-adventure title with great combat and exploration.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.