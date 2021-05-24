Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Launches Next Month on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S – Rumor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is apparently releasing next month on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, according to multiple online retailers.

Multiple Brazilian retailers, as reported by XboxEra, have started listing the game with a June 26th release date, which does coincide with the Summer release window confirmed by EA a few weeks back. Some European retailers, however, are listing the game with a June 11th release date, so the game may be releasing even earlier than actual Summer in some territories.

The current generation version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will come with plenty of technical improvements, and it will be a free upgrade for owners of the game.

Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game. This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners. More details will come soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the best Star Wars games released in recent times, despite it not being particularly original.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.