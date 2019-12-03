Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PC Gets New Game Plus Mode Through Save File

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is missing a New Game Plus mode that allows players to play through the game again with all the items and skills obtained in a previous playthrough. While Respawn hasn't talked about adding the mode to the game in the future, PC players can enjoy the mode already thanks to a dedicated fan.

Nexus Mods user Jordy_C shared today a New Game Plus Save which allows players to start in Bogano after meeting BD-1 with all customization items unlocked, all Lightsaber Parts and 220 skill points. Abilities needed for progression are not unlocked from the start and will have to be obtained again.

Dark Souls Inspired ARPG Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms To Release In 2020

This save is meant to be treated as a New Game+, meaning you don't have to go around hunting for chests or stim crates, I actually suggest you DON'T go opening stim crates because you might end with an insane amount of stims, like 20+. You will have 220 skill points as to simulate all your already unlocked abilities, you will still need to progress through the regular story to obtain abilities (force push, double jump etc.) as to not break the game's linear progression.

You can download the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Game Plus save by going here.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is one of the best games based on the franchise, despite a few flaws and a distinct lack of innovation.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.