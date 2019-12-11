Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Next Update To Add Photo Mode, Plenty Of Fixes

A Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update is getting released in the next few days, adding a new mode to the game as well as plenty of fixes.

The next update for the game developed by Respawn will add a Photo Mode. In this mode, which can be activated at any time during the game, players will be able to move the camera freely as well as add filters, spotlights and more.

The update will also allow players to remove a certain Lightsaber part that is obtained late in the game during customization. This is not possible in the current version of the game, so customization becomes more limited once the story has progressed past a certain point.

The next Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update will introduce a lot of gameplay and progression fixes which are detailed below.

General BD-1’s ability to slice panels was sometimes not working as intended, preventing you from progressing. This has been fixed and should no longer occur.

A mural scan on Bogano wasn’t working properly, this should now be fixed.

The train on Bracca could get stuck in a state where grates would fall off too early, preventing progress. We’ve fixed this so that Cal can continue climbing.

On rare occasions Bounty Hunters would stop hunting Cal, we’ve now re-enabled their trackers, so be careful.

For some players, BD-1 had gotten left behind on Bogano, preventing further progression. This should now be fixed.

The chest count on some planets was not working as intended, this has been fixed.

On rare occasions Greeze would refuse to open the ship doors and expose Cal to the sunlight on Dathomir. We’ve fixed this so that the story can continue.

Fixed an issue that prevented Holomap areas and gates from not working properly on Dathomir, Kashyyyk and Bogano.

An issue would sometimes occur that would cause the Holomap tutorial on Bogano to remain on-screen. This has been resolved and it should no longer occur.

An elevator on Zeffo could lead to Cal getting stuck in an infinite loop, our maintenance crews have fixed this particular elevator.

A dropship on Zeffo wasn’t showing up as intended, preventing the player from progressing further. We’ve ensured all landing zones are clear for arrival and this should no longer occur.

PC players were having issues selecting difficulty with the mouse, this should now be resolved.

We’ve fixed an issue where Cal could avoid enemies on Zeffo, to the extent that gameplay events wouldn’t trigger, halting progression to the story.

On rare occasions cinematics on Dathomir get stuck in an error state, preventing progress. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that would cause world loading issues on Kashyyyk for players with double jump. We’ve optimised the level to ensure loading completes properly.

The upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update will also bring some collision fixes.

Collision fixes Collision within the caves and temple on Zeffo have been improved, reducing clipping issues and lowering the possibility of Cal becoming stuck.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Cal to become stuck in a floating state below the train on Bracca.

We identified a few areas on Kashyyyk where Cal could fall out of the world, this will no longer happen.

We’ve fixed some collision on Dathomir, preventing Cal from falling through the ground.

Collision on Illum has also been improved, making sure that Cal doesn’t become stuck.

During a fight with the Second Sister, it was possible for her to get stuck in a door. She has been freed.

Bogano has had its collision improved, preventing Cal from becoming stuck on world geometry.

In some rare cases, Cal was floating while on Kashyyyk. He has since been grounded.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is one of the best games based on the franchise, despite some flaws. The game is definitely not an innovative action title, but it is extremely enjoyable.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.