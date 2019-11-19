Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order First Update Live On PC; Fixes Stuttering Issues And More

A new update has been released for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PC, addressing some of the issues plaguing the game.

The new update introduces, among other things, fixes for stuttering and flickering issues that did impact performance quite a bit, especially when the game was loading a new area. The update also fixes an issue where Dynamic Resolution settings would not save properly.

PlayStation Black Friday Deals Include 1TB PS4 with 3 Games for $200, PS4 Pro for $300, More

Full update notes can be found below.

Fixed a texture flickering issue that would display on the screen while driving the AT-AT on Kashyyyk

Fixed an issue where the input from the arrow keys would sometimes fail to respond within menus.

Fixed an issue where Dynamic resolution settings would not save properly.

Fixed an issue where the game could become slow and loading times longer than expected.

As already mentioned, the new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update is now live on PC. It will release on consoles later this week. We will provide an update once the update is available on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is an excellent single-player game sporting an excellent combat system, engaging storyline and charming characters.

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.