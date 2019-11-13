Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PS4 Pro Performance Mode Keeps Steady 60 FPS Most Of The Time

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is going to run great on PlayStation 4 Pro, according to reports that have surfaced online.

Several users who already own the game are confirming that the game seems to run well on consoles. It seems to run exceedingly well on PlayStation 4 Pro, with the game's performance mode managing to keep a steady frame rate most of the time.

It isn't on Ps4 Pro. You have 2 modes, resolution and performance. Resolution is 30fps with more resolution and that plays solidly. Performance mode is 1080p with 60fps, which are constant, most of the time. In this mode, when I entered a new area in a big open map/planet, the framerate would tank for like 3 -5 seconds, and then return to 60fps. It stays there even when in combat, in my experience, just tanks when (what I assume) it loads the stuff into a new area.

The same user who talked about the game running great on PlayStation 4 Pro also commented on the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order's challenge level.

You're safe. The game is hard, like, I'm getting my ass handed to me consistently on hard and I have beat the whole soulsborne saga, including platinum for bloodborne. After the intro, levels are pretty big and intricate (and beautiful), at least what I've seen, for the moment.

Judging from all the early impressions on the game, it seems like Respawn is going to deliver on all promises, making Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order the game fans of the series truly deserved.

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order launches on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One this week, on November 15th.