Star Wars Battlefront II The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Shows Intense Cinematic

A new Star Wars Battlefront II trailer has been released today, showing an intense cinematic in preparation of new content drop

The new Rise of Skywalker trailer, which can be watched below, showcases many of the characters seen in the sequel trilogy, such as Rey, Kylo Ren, Sith Troopers and much more. The trailer is rather good, serving as a celebration of the Star Wars universe.

Immerse yourself in the finale of the Skywalker saga in Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II, starting December 17.

The Star Wars Battlefront II January update will continue to be focused on the sequel trilogy inspired content, and it will include two new playable heroes, as announced earlier this month. The development team is also working on new content and features that will be released in February and March.

It’s incredible to think we’re already in year 3 of the game’s life. With 2019 fast coming to a close our attention now turns towards what’s next. In January, we will continue with Sequel Trilogy content as we will bring it to both Instant Action and Capital Supremacy. This includes the Resistance MC85 and First Order Resurgent-class Star Destroyer. Rounding out January will also be two new heroes: BB-8 and BB-9E We’re already thinking about February and March, and we’ll be back closer to the time with all the details on what to expect.

The Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition has been released earlier this month. It grants access to all of the content released so far for the game.

The Celebration Edition will deliver instant access to every Hero Appearance, Trooper Appearance, Emote, Voice Line and Victory Pose available in Star Wars Battlefront II that can be unlocked with Credits or Crystals, including new content coming in December with our The Rise of Skywalker Update. Simply head on over to the collection menu and they’ll be ready and waiting. What you get Base game with all past and future free updates 150+ Appearances, including 6 Legendary Appearances 100+ Emotes 90+ Victory Poses

Star Wars Battlefront II is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.