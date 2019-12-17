Star Wars Battlefront II Rise Of Skywalker Full Update Notes Released

The Star Wars Battlefront II Rise of Skywalker update is releasing today on all formats, and the full update notes have been revealed.

The new update introduces four new reinforcements as well as new appearances for Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren, Co-op to Takodana, Jakku, and Starkiller Base. A new playable map will become available later this week as well.

Four new Reinforcements are now available. The Ovissian Gunner and the Caphex Spy fight for the Resistance, while the Sith Trooper and the First Order Jet Trooper join the dark side.

New appearances for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren are now available to unlock through either Credits or Crystals.

Co-op now available on new Planets (Takodana, Jakku, Starkiller Base).

A new playable map will become available on Co-Op and Heroes Vs. Villains from December 20th, 2019.

The Star Wars Battlefront II Rise of Skywalker update also introduces new Quality of Life changes.

Added a system on Co-Op and Capital Supremacy that allows squad mates to signal in UI which capture point they are intending to go to.

Added faction and era selection to Co-op, including the option for matchmaking into any game.

The player Health Bar has been updated to showcase when a player’s health is being blocked from healing or health regeneration.

Polished the timings of the Damage Reduction Messaging animations when evading.

Weapon crosshairs are now dimmed when the player cannot fire (such as when deploying a weapon).

Star Wars Battlefront II Rise of Skywalker also brings changes to heroes.

The following abilities now show the amount of players targeted: Luke Skywalker’s Push and Repulse

Emperor Palpatine’s Dark Aura and Electrocute

Anakin Skywalker’s Heroic Impact and Pull Dominance

Chewbacca’s Charge Slam

Count Dooku’s Lightning Stun

Kylo Ren’s Pull and Freeze

Darth Maul’s Choke Throw

Obi-Wan’s Restrictive Mind Trick

Rey’s Mind Trick

Yoda’s Unleash BLASTER HEROES Fixed an issue which caused Blaster heroes to walk faster than intended in the crouch position. BOBA FETT Improvements to Boba Fett’s jetpack including:

Continued momentum when out of fuel

Fuel bars are shown near the crosshair

Boba can no longer crouch while in the air which avoids accidentally landing directly into a crouch

Fuel now regenerates while jumping

Boba can now fly by holding Jump as well as by holding the Zoom input. DARTH VADER Darth Vader can now use his Choke ability even if there’s no target. OBI-WAN KENOBI Obi-Wan no longer prevents dodges with his Restrictive Mind Trick ability. ANAKIN SKYWALKER Fixed an issue which caused Anakin’s footsteps to be missing sound effect. BOSSK

Fire Input Tweaks Tweaked the fire input block durations while activating his abilities. Bossk will now have a short fire input block while throwing Dioxis Grenade and while deploying Proximity Mines. This is to ensure he cannot fire while deploying these, similar to how other characters behave while deploying and throwing gadgets.

The duration of the fire block while activating Predator Instincts has been increased to match the animation. He can no longer fire the first shot before he holds his rifle in both hands again.

Lastly, the Star Wars Battlefront II brings changes to game modes and maps, classes and special units as well.

GAME MODE AND MAP CHANGES CAPITAL SUPREMACY Fixed an issue that prevented players on the Separatists side spawning on point E, when point C had not been captured. GALACTIC ASSAULT Fixed an issue where the objective messaging overlapped with in world marker animation in Galactic Assault. CO-OP Fixed an audio issue in Co-op in which the music would not restart when turned off and on again. ARCADE Fixed an issue in which characters arms could collide with the environment when changing weapons near a wall. KAMINO -- CO-OP Fixed an issue where one of the objective letters would be misplaced on the radar. YAVIN 4 Fixed some issues with lighting and textures on foliage on Yavin 4.

Fixed an issue with the map on Yavin 4 that allowed players to get stuck in a corner while playing Heroes vs Villains. CHANGES TO CLASSES AND SPECIAL UNITS Fixed an issue that would cause the weapon held by a Trooper to be misaligned with the position of the Trooper’s hands, when dying and respawning in first-person mode. SPECIALIST Polished the area of effect for the Specialist’s Shock Grenade and made it more visible. DROIDEKA Fixed an issue where there were irregularities in the destroyed model of the Droideka Training Skin. CLONE TROOPERS We fixed a visual issue where certain Clone Trooper appearances could be seen glowing brightly under certain lighting conditions. ARC TROOPER Fixed an issue where the ARC Trooper’s left pistol was floating after the ARC Trooper was hit by an explosion.

Fixed an issue with missing audio during the animation of the ARC Trooper in the Spawn Screen. VEHICLE CHANGES Fixed an issue that caused the AT-AT’s Orbital Strike ability UI to not appear for the affected player.

Fixed an issue where two AT-ATs could not deploy the Orbital Strike ability at the same time. GENERAL CHANGES/MISC Fixed an issue where the sound effects would not always match the animations seen in the Appearances screen.

Fixed an issue where raindrops would appear on the camera while flying in first person perspective. KNOWN ISSUES When selecting a specific faction in Co-Op, the Searching prompt shows up on all tiles.

AI players can be noticed in the background during Co-Op outros.

Star Wars Battlefront II is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.