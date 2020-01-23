Star Wars Battlefront 2 January Update to Release Next Week; Anakin, Palpatine Changes Confirmed and More

Star Wars Battlefront 2 January update will be released next week, and it will include some balance tweaks for select characters and more.

As announced by DICE's Ben Walke on Twitter, the January update will be released on January 30th. It will include, among other yet to be detailed tweaks, changes to Anakin and Palpatine as well as changes for AI and a buff for Droideka.

Next week's Star Wars Battlefront 2 update drops on Jan 30. We're making some balance changes to Anakin and Palpatine. Auto Players can now hit with melee attacks, and we fixed the issue that allowed them to shoot when they should be immobile. Droideka also gets a small buff.

Not much else has been said so far, but we should expect detailed update notes shortly before the update goes live next week.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 had a very rough launch, but things have been improved considerably since. The game also received a new edition, called Celebration Edition, which delivers instant access to all the content that can be unlocked with Credits or Crystals.

The Celebration Edition will deliver instant access to every Hero Appearance, Trooper Appearance, Emote, Voice Line and Victory Pose available in Star Wars Battlefront II that can be unlocked with Credits or Crystals, including new content coming in December with our The Rise of Skywalker Update. Simply head on over to the collection menu and they’ll be ready and waiting. What you get Base game with all past and future free updates 150+ Appearances, including 6 Legendary Appearances 100+ Emotes 90+ Victory Poses

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide. We will keep you updated on the update's content as soon as the notes are shared, so stay tuned for all the latest news.