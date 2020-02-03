Star Wars Battlefront 2 BB Update Now Live on all Formats; Includes New Heroes and More

The long-anticipated Star Wars Battlefront 2 January update, officially delayed last week, is finally live on all formats.

The update, which has been confirmed to be around 5.31GB big on Xbox One, introduces two new playable heroes, BB8 and BB-9E as other new content, tweaks, and improvements.

FEATURES Two new Heroes, BB-8 for the Resistance and BB-9E for the First Order, are now available.

Supremacy and Instant Action are now available on new Planets (Takodana, Jakku, Ajan Kloss).

Added new Capital Ship interior maps, the MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, as part of the Supremacy game mode on the new planets.

Hero Showdown is now available on Ajan Kloss.

New emotes have been added for Finn (Thumbs Up) and Kylo Ren (Showdown), unlockable via milestones. QUALITY OF LIFE Added era selection to Supremacy, including the option for matchmaking into any game.

Droideka units are added as AI players on Co-Op and Instant Action.

Among the quality of life changes introduced by the new Star Wars Battlefront 2 update are improved hit markers, explosive damage reduction and more.

Hit Markers

We created unique hit markers from the attacker´s point of view for explosive damage and for melee damage/other. This will allow you to more clearly see if you are dealing splash damage or if you are hitting your target directly. In the case where you hit a target with an explosive bullet, you will see both the normal hit indicator plus the new explosive damage hit indicator. This change allowed us to fix an issue where explosive bullet headshots did not show the yellow headshot indicator. Finally, we removed an obsolete feature where each hit indicator would turn grey if your absolute amount of damage was below a certain hard threshold. Explosive Damage Reduction

Some game effects can cause you to take less explosive damage from grenades, explosive bullets, and other explosive damage sources. This includes the Bodyguard Star Card and the protective area when in Sentry mode. We have now added the same in-game messaging for this that we use for normal damage reduction. This means that when you deal explosive damage to an enemy that takes reduced explosion damage, you will see a red animated shield icon emanate from that hit. To distinguish between explosion damage reduction and normal damage reduction, we have created a unique icon for explosion damage reduction that looks like four small dots and can be superimposed onto the already existing shield icon that we display above enemies´ heads. We are also using these two icons near your own health bar to show you that you have been buffed by one or both of these effects.

A lot of changes have also been introduced for currently available Star Wars Battlefront 2 characters. You can find the full details on today's update on the game's Official Forums.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.