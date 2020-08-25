Star Wars Battlefront 2 August 26th Update To Fix Multiple Issues

A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 update is releasing tomorrow August 26th, introducing multiple fixes for some Heroes issues.

As detailed on the game's official subreddit, the new update will fix an issue that made it possible to build up Darth Vader's damage reduction traits, another that allowed General Grevious' Claw Rush ability to hit more than expected and a few others.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.23 Brings Stability, PC-Specific Fixes

Most notably of which, is the issue where it was possible to build up Darth Vader’s damage reduction traits. A fix has also been implemented which will stop General Grievous’ Claw Rush ability hitting more than expected within a short space of time. We have also fixed an issue that would cause Darth Maul to become unable to block, after performing a Spin Attack.

You can check out the full Star Wars Battlefront 2 August 26th patch notes below, including deployment times and estimated download sizes which range between 500 and 900 MB.

Release Notes: Fixed an issue that would allow players to build up Darth Vader's damage reduction traits.

Fixed an issue where General Grievous' Claw Rush attack could hit opponents multiple times in a short time.

Fixed an issue where Darth Maul would not be able to block after performing Spin Attack while blocking.

Fixed an issue where inaccurate VFX would play around Boba Fett's jetpack while he is ragdolled.

Fixed an issue where Boba Fett's jetpack icon would not be greyed out while his abilities are blocked.

Updated in-game EA Access and Origin Access logos with EA Play logos. Deployment Times Xbox One: Aug 26th, 2020, 7AM UTC

PS4: Aug 26th, 2020, 8AM UTC

PC: Aug 26th, 2020, 9AM UTC Estimated Download Size PC: 500-750mb

PS4: 500mb

Xbox One: 900mb

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.