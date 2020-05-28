Star Wars Battlefront 2 May 28th Update Brings Darth Vader, Kylo Ren Tweaks and Stability Improvements

A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 update is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, bringing some tweaks to select characters as well as stability improvements.

The May 28th update introduces some balance changes for Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. The update also improves matchmaking, preventing players from matchmaking into one-team lobbies.

Balanced the Milestone requirements for Darth Maul’s Old Master appearance, Luke Skywalker’s Farmboy appearance and Leia Organa’s Princess appearance. The Milestones now require players to defeat 5,000 enemies as any Dark side or Light side hero.

Made improvements to prevent the issue of players matchmaking into one-team lobbies.

Various stability fixes related to the gameplay of Imperial Rocket Trooper and First Order Flametrooper.

Balancing pass on Darth Vader Reduced Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Throw damage from 150 to 130 Reduced the values of the Intensified Lightsaber Throw Star Card to 15-20-25-30 Enemies will only take half damage from Lightsaber Throw from Darth Vader’s Choke.

Lowered base damage of Kylo Ren’s Frenzy ability from 125 to 115.

The appearances of AI-controlled Clone Troopers on the Republic Attack Cruiser on Instant Action and Co-Op – Missions are now set to Phase 2.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 May 28th update also introduces a variety of bug fixes that improve stability. The full update notes can be found on the game's subreddit.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 received its last major update last month. The Battle of Scarif update introduced new Supremacy planets, the Crait planet for Heroes vs. Villains mode, and much more.

New Supremacy Planets, Including Scarif The list of Supremacy planets for the Age of Rebellion is spearheaded by the return of Scarif, a planet we know you’re incredibly excited to venture back to. Joining Scarif will also be a series of iconic Age of Rebellion locations; Hoth, Death Star II, Tatooine, and Yavin 4. Each of these locations will also be arriving into Instant Action, making the Age of Rebellion Supremacy experience available offline as well as online.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.