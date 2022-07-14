Star Ocean: The Divine Force New Trailers Focus on Main Characters Raymond and Laeticia

New Star Ocean: The Divine Force trailers have been shared online today, focusing on the game's main characters.

The new trailers, which can be watched below, focus on Raymond Lawrence and Laeticia Aucerius, the dual protagonists of the sixth main entry in the long-running series developed by tri-Ace.

Raymond Lawrence – Raymond Lawrence is one of the two main protagonists for you to choose from in Star Ocean: The Divine Force. From the nonfederated planet of Verguld and captain of the merchant vessel Ydas, he’s often found rushing recklessly into situations when it comes to his friends and work.

– Raymond Lawrence is one of the two main protagonists for you to choose from in Star Ocean: The Divine Force. From the nonfederated planet of Verguld and captain of the merchant vessel Ydas, he’s often found rushing recklessly into situations when it comes to his friends and work. Laeticia Aucerius – Laeticia Aucerius is one of the two main protagonists for you to choose from in SO: The Divine Force. She’s Princess of the Kingdom of Aucerius with a radiant and resolute personality and remarkable skills with dual blades.

As already mentioned, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the sixth main entry in the series created by tri-Ace. Announced last year, the game will make its worldwide debut this October, bringing players on a new journey in the Pangalactic Federation. You can find an overview of the game's key features below.

Key Features:

A story that changes based on the choices the player makes, where heroes intersect between the two worlds of sci-fi and fantasy

A rich lineup of playable characters

Freedom to fly around the environment

Three-dimensional traversal and exploration where everything in-sight is a field for adventure

The Star Ocean game with the fastest and mightiest action in the series

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on October 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One and on October 28th on PC.