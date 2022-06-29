Star Ocean: The Divine Force Releases This October on PC and Consoles

Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the sixth main entry in the series created by tri-Ace, will release on PC and consoles this October. During today's livestream, it has been confirmed that the Japanese role-playing game will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 27th and on PC via Steam on October 28th.

Today's livestream also showcased more gameplay and confirmed new details on the mechanics of Star Ocean: The Divine Force. You can check out the event in full below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force was announced last year during one of Sony's State of Play events with a 2022 release date, but the fact that not much else has been said about the game seemed to suggest that the game would slip to 2023. Thankfully, this wasn't the case.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on October 27th on consoles and on October 28th on PC via Steam. We will let you know if the game launches on the same days in North America and Europe as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.