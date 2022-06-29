Star Ocean: The Divine Force Releases This October on PC and Consoles
Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the sixth main entry in the series created by tri-Ace, will release on PC and consoles this October. During today's livestream, it has been confirmed that the Japanese role-playing game will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 27th and on PC via Steam on October 28th.
Today's livestream also showcased more gameplay and confirmed new details on the mechanics of Star Ocean: The Divine Force. You can check out the event in full below.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force was announced last year during one of Sony's State of Play events with a 2022 release date, but the fact that not much else has been said about the game seemed to suggest that the game would slip to 2023. Thankfully, this wasn't the case.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on October 27th on consoles and on October 28th on PC via Steam. We will let you know if the game launches on the same days in North America and Europe as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
The Pangalactic Federation. From their earliest days in the Sol System, this organization has sought to bring peace and tranquility to the galactic multitudes. As their reach has expanded through the universe, many a hero has served under their banner; saviors to planets in need. But by the year 583 SD, things have changed. The once peaceful Pangalactic Federation is now known for assimilating planets against their will. Once standing for justice, they are now wreathed in darkness.
Raymond, captain of the merchant vessel Ydas, departs from the nonfederated planet of Verguld on a standard transport mission. The job is simple, the route familiar, yet things go awry when the Ydas is attacked by the Astoria: a battleship carrying a member of the Pangalactic Federation’s preeminent Kenny family. Raymond and his crewmate Chloe are forced to abandon ship amidst the chaos and head for the remote, underdeveloped planet of Aster IV. Before their escape pods can even land, a burst of energy resembling an EMP from the planet’s surface knocks out their systems and brings them crashing down. They find themselves separated and stranded on an unfamiliar planet.
Upon landing, Raymond is immediately attacked by some of the less-than-friendly local wildlife. But when all seems lost, his life is saved by the crown princess of the Kingdom of Aucerius: Laeticia. Marveled by the sudden appearance of this man who rode into her life on a “shooting star,” Laeticia asks Raymond to help save her kingdom from the threat of the neighboring Vey’l Empire. He accepts in exchange for help finding Chloe. So begins their journey on Aster IV. However, Raymond will soon discover he has yet to escape the shadow of the Pangalactic Federation.
Key Star Ocean: The Divine Force Features:
- A story that changes based on the choices the player makes, where heroes intersect between the two worlds of sci-fi and fantasy
- A rich lineup of playable characters
- Freedom to fly around the environment
- Three-dimensional traversal and exploration where everything in-sight is a field for adventure
- The Star Ocean game with the fastest and mightiest action in the series
