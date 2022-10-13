Star Ocean: The Divine Force New Character Trailers Focus On Marielle L. Kenny and Malkya Trathen

New Star Ocean: The Divine Force character trailers have been shared online today, showcasing two of the game's main characters.

The new trailers, which can be watched below, provide a new look at Marielle L. Kenny and Malkya Trathen. Unfortunately, the trailers are only available in Japanese at the time of writing, and judging by other recent trailers and gameplay overviews, we may not be getting English language versions anytime soon.

A far meatier Star Ocean: The Divine Force showcase was shared online last week. The final Mission Report showcased the unique fighting styles of Theo and JJ and much more.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is looking to be a much better game than its predecessor, featuring some interesting gameplay mechanics and some exploration and mobility features that feel great, as I highlighted in my preview.

While the game looks dated when it comes to visuals (despite tri-Ace slightly improving their typical doll-like character models and stiff animations), I feel like The Divine Force will be a very solid entry in the series, thanks to the tweaks made to the series' action combat system and the introduction of D.U.M.A. which can finally make underdeveloped planets feel as massive as they should always have been. Having been a massive fan of the series since The Second Story, I was left satisfied with the little slice of the game featured in the demo and cannot wait to experience more of The Divine Force next month.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 27th, 2022.