Star Ocean: The Divine Force Final Mission Report Showcases Theo, JJ Combat Styles and More

A new Star Ocean: The Divine Force Mission Report video has been shared online today, providing a new look at the fighting style of two of the playable characters and more.

The new video, which is the Final Mission Report before the game launches later this month, showcases the final two playable characters who were revealed during Tokyo Game Show 2022 last month, Theo and JJ. The two seem rather unique compared to the rest of the cast, with JJ employing a counter-based fighting style that looks rather effective.

Sadly, the final Star Ocean: The Divine Force Mission Report is only available in Japanese, and if the previous report, which you can find below, is of any indication, we may not get an English version.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on October 27th, 2022. Learn more about the game by checking out my preview.

While the game looks dated when it comes to visuals (despite tri-Ace slightly improving their typical doll-like character models and stiff animations), I feel like Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be a very solid entry in the series, thanks to the tweaks made to the series' action combat system and the introduction of D.U.M.A. which can finally make underdeveloped planets feel as massive as they should always have been. Having been a massive fan of the series since The Second Story, I was left satisfied with the little slice of the game featured in the demo and cannot wait to experience more of The Divine Force next month.