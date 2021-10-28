Star Ocean: The Divine Force Fields Trailer Features Some Great-Looking Locations

Together with the reveal trailer, Square Enix released another Star Ocean: The Divine Force trailer that shows off some of the game's locations.

While the character design is definitely divisive, it seems like the locations have a much more solid design, reminiscent of MMORPGs. You can check out the trailer below.

Square Enix and Sony surprised pretty much every fan of the series by announcing Star Ocean: The Divine Force during yesterday's State of Play. The game will feature much more open locations and an action combat system that is said to be the fastest in the series.

Raymond, captain of the merchant vessel Ydas, departs from the nonfederated planet of Verguld on a standard transport mission. The job is simple, the route familiar, yet things go awry when the Ydas is attacked by the Astoria: a battleship carrying a member of the Pangalactic Federation’s preeminent Kenny family. Raymond and his crewmate Chloe are forced to abandon ship amidst the chaos and head for the remote, underdeveloped planet of Aster IV. Before their escape pods can even land, a burst of energy resembling an EMP from the planet’s surface knocks out their systems and brings them crashing down. They find themselves separated and stranded on an unfamiliar planet. Upon landing, Raymond is immediately attacked by some of the less-than-friendly local wildlife. But when all seems lost, his life is saved by the crown princess of the Kingdom of Aucerius: Laeticia. Marveled by the sudden appearance of this man who rode into her life on a “shooting star,” Laeticia asks Raymond to help save her kingdom from the threat of the neighboring Vey’l Empire. He accepts in exchange for help finding Chloe. So begins their journey on Aster IV. However, Raymond will soon discover he has yet to escape the shadow of the Pangalactic Federation.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Serie S, and Xbox One sometime in 2022.