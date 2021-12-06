STALKER 2’s Launch File Size Might Just be the Biggest Ever

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is apparently still on track to release in the first half of 2022, and you may want to start clearing some SSD space now. According to the recently-updated STALKER 2 Microsoft Store pre-order page, the game will take up a whopping 180 GB at launch, up from the 150 GB developer GSC Game World previously indicated players would need to be set aside.

Of course, these types of figures can and will change right up until launch, but still, all indications are the Unreal-Engine-5-powered STALKER 2 will be a very, very large game. While some games, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, eventually surpassed the 200 GB mark with all DLC included, I don’t believe any game has been larger than 180 GB at launch.

PlayStation 5’s SSD-Focused Design Came About Because Epic’s Tim Sweeney Wanted It

Haven’t been keeping up with STALKER 2? You can check out first gameplay footage here, and an official description, below.

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with STALKER 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl sneaks onto PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2022.