Outriders, Sekiro and More Coming to Stadia, Harmonix and Supermassive Making Exclusives

Today Google held its latest Stadia Connect, during which they announced a number of new games and partnerships for their streaming service. We’ve already covered some of these, including Splash Damage’s Outcasters, Orcs Must Die 3, and Super Bomberman R Online, but that’s just the beginning. Before we go on, you can check out the full Stadia Connect presentation below if you have around 20 minutes to spare.

First up, Google announced some well-liked existing titles such as Dead by Daylight and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be coming to Stadia:

Dead by Daylight (Cross-play all platforms; cross-progression with Nintendo Switch and PC) - Releasing in September 2020 on Stadia with two exclusive features: Crowd Play and Crowd Choice. Crowd Choice, a Stadia exclusive feature, will allow the community to vote and influence their favorite Youtube streamer’s match. The power will lie in the viewers hands, as they will choose whether the influencer will play as a Killer or a Survivor, followed by which character. Crowd Play in Dead by Daylight will also allow streamers to invite their community to join in on a trial with a touch of a button.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Fall 2020) - Carve your own path to vengeance in the award-winning action-adventure game from the creators of Dark Souls. Embark on a quest to regain your honor and fight vicious enemies in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was named 2019's Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

They also announced a number of upcoming titles, both big and small, including Hitman 3, Outriders, NBA 2K21, and the quirky exclusive One Hand Clapping:

Hitman, Hitman 2 (both September 1) and Hitman 3 (January 2021) - All three Hitman titles within the World of Assassination trilogy are coming to Stadia, including Hitman 3, the dramatic conclusion which takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47, the ruthless professional assassin, returns for the most important contracts of his entire career.

Serious Sam 4 (Stadia and PC only at launch; August 2020) - Serious Sam 4 reignites the classic FPS series in a high-powered prequel loaded with an explosive arsenal, intergalactic carnage, and perfectly timed one-liners.

Outriders (Holiday 2020) - From the Square Enix team, Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter with brutal powers and intense action, deep RPG mechanics and a compelling story set in a dark sci-fi world. You will become an Outrider, a fallen pioneer from a forgotten past, reborn with devastating powers. Define your Outriders play style, level up your powers, and collect brutal guns and gear on an epic journey of survival.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (September 18) - A completely new WWE gaming experience featuring arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves. Whether you're a casual gamer just learning the ropes or a passionate fan ready for all the action, WWE 2K Battlegrounds provides another way to enjoy WWE video game action.

PGA Tour 2K21 (August 21) - In PGA Tour 2K21, you can play by the rules or create your own, featuring an all-new PGA TOUR Career Mode with real courses and top pros to compete against on your road to win the FedExCup. Hit the links with friends in local and online multiplayer and run full seasons and tournaments like a boss with Online Societies.

NBA 2K21 (Fall 2020) - NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game.

One Hand Clapping (Early Access; First on Stadia; live with Stadia Connect) - One Hand Clapping (Early Access) is an incredibly unique 2D puzzle platformer that invites players to sing into their headset to solve musical puzzles. Discover your voice as you explore the beautiful and musical world around you.

Finally, and perhaps most interestingly, Google has revealed they’re partnering with talented third parties, including the rhythm masters at Harmonix and the horror specialists at Supermassive, to create some Stadia-exclusive games.

Harmonix, the legendary developers behind some of the most beloved music games ever, delivering both intense rhythm and passion to everything they do.

the legendary developers behind some of the most beloved music games ever, delivering both intense rhythm and passion to everything they do. Uppercut Games , specializing in immersive environmental storytelling, powerful emotional experiences, and boundary-pushing creativity.

, specializing in immersive environmental storytelling, powerful emotional experiences, and boundary-pushing creativity. Supermassive Games, bringing ten years of award-winning expertise to Stadia, with a legacy of crafting some of the most playable and watchable games around.

What do you think? Have the latest Stadia announcements piqued your interest? Or does Google still have a long way to go?