Forspoken PC Version Details To Be Shared During New Livestream Next Week

Square Enix and Luminous Productions' open-world role-playing game Forspoken is right around the corner, but there are still many things that we do not know about the game. Some of them will be revealed during a new livestream scheduled for next week.

The next livestream focused on the game is scheduled to air on YouTube next week, on January 17th. During this special broadcast, Producer Akio Ohfuki, Co-Director Takeshi Terada, and Creative producer Raio Mitsuno will show more gameplay footage and confirm additional details on the PC version of the game, which will be among the first games to support Microsoft's DirectStorage technology.

When it comes to visuals and performance, Forspoken isn't a particularly impressive title on PlayStation 5, with the demo's resolution getting as low as 720p in Performance Mode, so players are waiting to see if the PC version will manage to deliver a better visual experience. Square Enix and Luminous Productions haven't talked about it much so far, but it seems like they are finally ready to lift the lid and provide more details.

Forspoken launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24th worldwide. You can learn more about the next open-world game from the Final Fantasy XV development team by checking out Kai's preview, where he went over some of the game's most unique mechanics, and our in-depth roundup.

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion “Cuff” and sets off to find a way home.

Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched. The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses.