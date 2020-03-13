Square Enix: We’re Exploring Options to Showcase Our 2020 and Next-Gen Lineup Following E3 Cancelation

Square Enix has announced to be exploring other ways to showcase its “stronger than ever” games lineup for 2020 and the next-generation.

Following the cancelation of this year's E3 event, several publishers and developers have already announced digital formats to showcase their upcoming titles, including Microsoft and Ubisoft. In addition, Warner Bros. Interactive is said to be its own online event.

Ubisoft Now Looking Into ‘Digital Experience Option’ Post E3 Cancellation

"E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox", Xbox head Phil Spencer said earlier this week. "Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks."

Taking to Twitter, publisher Square Enix has now also confirmed to be looking into other ways to showcase its lineup for this year and the upcoming next-generation of games.

As the world has echoed and united, nothing is more important than protecting the health and well-being of our employees and their families, our partners, and unquestionably, our fans”, Square Enix writes. We support the ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020 and send our strongest heartfelt appreciation to everyone that works tirelessly to bring unforgettable games and experiences to E3. We understand this is disappointing not only to our respective developers and publishers but also to thousands of fans who venture from afar to celebrate games at E3. We’re right there with you.”

The publisher continues, "our 2020 line-up, and the next-generation that lies beyond, is stronger than ever for Square-Enix. Where E3 has always been an incredible moment in time to showcase our upcoming games, we're exploring other options to share our games with you. More to come, stay tuned."

In similar fashion as Ubisoft and Microsoft, Square Enix will likely announce a digital showcase in the near future. We'll keep you updated.