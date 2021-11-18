Spotify Podcast Subscriptions is Now Available Worldwide

For the longest time, Spotify served as the leading music streaming service, and it would allow streaming music exclusively. However, over the past couple of years, the service has increasingly moved its attention to podcasts, as well. Spotify is now one of the most popular podcast streaming services, and they have been hard at work acquiring studios and exclusivity deals. Now, another change for podcasts on Spotify is rolling out all over the world.

Spotify Podcast Subscription Service Can Now be Enjoyed in More Countries Than Before

Spotify introduced podcast subscriptions earlier this year, which basically allowed creators to offer paid subscriptions to their shows with extra bonuses such as exclusive content or early episodes. Many podcasts were already using a similar model, but through 3rd party services such as Patreon, coming back to Spotify could result in more revenue for creators. Spotify has said that it will not take any cuts for subscription revenue for the first two years; this is mainly done to gain the market share. But starting in 2023, it will be taking a 5% fee.

Originally, podcast subscriptions were only available in the United States, but they will be rolling out to 33 additional countries starting today. The full list includes Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Spotify states that Canada, Germany, Austria, and France will be added to the list next week.

Meanwhile, Spotify itself sans the podcast subscription will now be available in six more countries such as Iraq, Libya, Tajikistan, Venezuela, the Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.