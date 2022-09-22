Splinter Cell Remake to Feature a Rewritten and Updated Story for a “Modern-day Audience”, Ubisoft Job Description Mentions

The highly-anticipated Splinter Cell Remake from Ubisoft Toronto will feature a rewritten and updated story, a job description has mentioned.

Back in December of last year, Ubisoft finally announced a game that fans have been eagerly waiting for – a remake of Splinter Cell, rebuilt on Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop Engine to offer next-gen visuals and modernized stealth gameplay. To many, it came as a relief that the team also confirmed that the remake will stick to Splinter Cell’s origins as a linear stealth action title.

“Although we're still in the very earliest stages of development, what we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity”, the game’s producer, Matt West, said last year. “So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world.”

So yeah, Ubisoft wants to retain the franchise’s identity, but from the looks of it, the game could end up being very different than the original. At least, story-wise. At least, that’s what could be discerned from a job ad for a scriptwriter for the title, which mentions that the team is rewriting and updating the game’s story.

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable. As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans."

It remains to be seen how the changes will pan for it. We will keep you updated as soon as more info comes in.

Splinter Cell Remake, which is being helmed by Far Cry 6’s Lead Game Designer, has yet to receive a release date. The first Splinter Cell was released on the original Xbox back in 2002 and later ported to other platforms as well. The most recent installment in the series, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, was released in 2013 for PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC.