Splatoon 3 Update 1.2.0 Being Rolled Out; Packs Numerous Fixes and Changes to Multiplayer, Splatfest, and More

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 25, 2022, 04:47 AM EDT
Splatoon 3 update 1.2.0

Splatoon 3 update 1.2.0 is being deployed by Nintendo, and going by the patch notes, it’s quite a big patch.

The new update is being rolled out as we speak and should download automatically to the Switch if this option has been enabled in the system settings. As always, the update can also be downloaded manually.

The 1.2.0 packs quite some fixes alongside changes to amiibo, data transfer between players, multiplayer, splatfest, and much more. According to Nintendo, this update mainly focuses on weapon adjustments, fixing issues, and improving several features.

The full release notes are quite extensive so we suggest reading them in full on Nintendo’s official Splatoon 3 update page.

Splatoon 3 is available globally now. As promised by the development team, the next update for the game will focus on new features for the season. Are you still thinking about getting this hilarious shooter? Read what we had to say about the game in our review.

While Splatoon 3 is admirably approachable, it remains to be seen how well it keeps players on the hook. The game launches with 12 multiplayer maps (5 original and 7 recycled), which is more than its predecessors, but I wasn’t really blown away by the majority of the new additions. Most of the new maps aren’t very visually appealing and lack interesting gimmicks or innovations to set them apart. Hagglefish Market is probably the most promising addition with its bright visual theme and a decent selection of interactive elements, while Eeltail Alley, with its narrow layout and central curving elevated bridge, shows some promise. Others, like Undertow Spillway and Mincemeat Metalworks, just seem like standard-issue collections of ramps and platforms. While some of these maps may become favorites once players master their intricacies, I can’t imagine they’ll end up competing with some of the classics returning to the game like the rotating Wahoo World or charming and memorable MakoMart.

