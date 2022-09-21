Menu
New Spider-Man Remastered PC Update 1.919 Packs Minor Ray Tracing Improvements, Adds Autosave Backup System, and Addresses Various Issues

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 21, 2022, 04:01 AM EDT
Spider-Man Remastered PC Update 1.919

Spider-Man Remastered PC update 1.919.0.0 has been deployed by Nixxes, packing various improvements and fixes.

The new patch is now live on PC and adds an autosave backup system. In addition, this update addresses several bugs, resolves various sensitivity issues, and packs some minor ray tracing fixes. You’ll find the official release notes down below.

“This patch adds a backup system for autosaves, addresses several issues that could cause players to spawn incorrectly in certain missions and solves a crash that could occur in rare cases when using a wide field of view setting or wide screen aspect ratios”, Nixxes writes.

“This patch also resolves sensitivity issues with analog sticks on controllers combined with high frame rates and includes a couple of visual fixes. We are continuing our investigations and our work on updates with performance improvements and new features.”

Spider-Man Remastered PC Update 1.919.0.0 Release Notes

  • Implemented autosave backups. At key points in the story, the game will create a backup of the autosave slot.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some players from opening the gadget wheel during the tutorial in the beginning of the game.
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash for some players when using a wide field of view.
  • Fixed sensitivity issues with analog sticks when inspecting items or solving puzzles in the game at high frame rates.
  • Improved visual quality of fabric textures in cut scenes when using resolutions of 1080p or lower.
  • Fixed a frame rate related issue in the Streets of Poison mission that could cause players to die instantly.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some players to spawn out of bounds at the start of the Getting Deep mission in the Silver Lining DLC.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some players to spawn out of bounds when entering the Hammerhead base in Harlem in the Turf Wars DLC.
  • Various minor visual ray-tracing fixes.

Known Issues

Some players with AMD Radeon GPUs experience visual issues with shadows and sunlight in the game. AMD is aware and investigating.

Spider-Man Remastered is available globally now for PC and PlayStation 5. The non-remastered version is also available on PlayStation 4.

