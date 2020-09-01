Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty, and Avengers are Fall’s Most-Anticipated Games

Everybody has their own list of games they’re most looking forward to this holiday season, but what’s the general gaming public looking forward to? Well, the folks at Nielsen surveyed over 6000 gamers, taking into account various measures, including consumer awareness, interest, urgency, and more. The results are definitely interesting.

According to Nielsen, the three most anticipated games of the 2020 holiday season are Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Marvel’s Avengers. Of course, any new CoD game is always a shoo-in, but Sony must be happy to see their big PS5 launch title on the list. The anticipation for Marvel’s Avengers is somewhat unexpected, as the response amongst hardcore types has been a bit lukewarm, but of course, it’s the Avengers. Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that mainstream audience are looking forward to the game.

Other third-party titles receiving a lot of interest are Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Crash Bandicoot 4, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Kind of surprised to see Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weren’t amongst the top three most-anticipated games, but again, neither of them have a super-mainstream license attached to them.

Looking at specific platforms, PC gamers are looking forward to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Crusader Kings III, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Serious Sam 4. In addition to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation owners are looking forward to Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. I strongly doubt Gran Turismo 7 is actually coming out this year, but apparently Nielsen saw fit to include it in their survey. Meanwhile, not a ton going on with Xbox, with only CrossFireX generating much excitement. Nielsen didn’t mention anything about Nintendo games.

What are your most anticipated games of the 2020 holiday season? Do you find any of the results of Nielsen’s survey particularly surprising?