The Pixel 7 Series is Technically the First 64-Bit Only Android Phones

It has been some time since Google and its partners have been trying to push Android to become a 64-bit platform and over the past couple of years, things have been shady at best. This is mainly due to the fact that the market has a lot of Android OEMs and not everyone is willing to make the jump. Well, Google has decided to take things into its own hands and decided that the Pixel 7 series is going to be the first 64-bit-only device.

The Pixel 7 Has Finally Paved a Way for 64-Bit Only Devices to be More Common

Esper editor Mishal Rahman revealed on Reddit that the Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android phone. This is coming after several users mentioned how they cannot install some apps on their new Pixels.

Rahman asked an XDA-Developers writer to sideload Flappy Bird, but the writer got a message saying that the game "isn't compatible with your phone." The game will still run on other powerhouse phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra but not the Pixel 7 phones.

Rahman also mentioned that the Android 13 build for Pixel 7 still includes the 32-bit system libraries but with a “64-bit-only zygote," meaning that you will not be able to run 32-bit apps.

However, all of this is even more interesting knowing the fact that the Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7 phones still offers CPU cores with 32-bit support.

This should not come as a surprise since Google has mandated since 2019 that all new apps need to offer 64-bit versions instead of just 32-bit and developers are slowly working towards that. Not just, Google has also stopped giving apps without 64-bit versions to 64-bit capable Android devices since August 2021. This means that a lot of users will not even rung into issues such as app compatibility.