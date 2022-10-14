Menu
Company

The Pixel 7 Series is Technically the First 64-Bit Only Android Phones

Furqan Shahid
Oct 14, 2022, 03:03 AM EDT
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Start From $599, Both Models to Be Available in Three Finishes

It has been some time since Google and its partners have been trying to push Android to become a 64-bit platform and over the past couple of years, things have been shady at best. This is mainly due to the fact that the market has a lot of Android OEMs and not everyone is willing to make the jump. Well, Google has decided to take things into its own hands and decided that the Pixel 7 series is going to be the first 64-bit-only device.

The Pixel 7 Has Finally Paved a Way for 64-Bit Only Devices to be More Common

Esper editor Mishal Rahman revealed on Reddit that the Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android phone. This is coming after several users mentioned how they cannot install some apps on their new Pixels.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Netflix Introduces Ad-Supported Tier Called Basic with Ads

Rahman asked an XDA-Developers writer to sideload Flappy Bird, but the writer got a message saying that the game "isn't compatible with your phone." The game will still run on other powerhouse phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra but not the Pixel 7 phones.

Rahman also mentioned that the Android 13 build for Pixel 7 still includes the 32-bit system libraries but with a “64-bit-only zygote," meaning that you will not be able to run 32-bit apps.

However, all of this is even more interesting knowing the fact that the Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7 phones still offers CPU cores with 32-bit support.

This should not come as a surprise since Google has mandated since 2019 that all new apps need to offer 64-bit versions instead of just 32-bit and developers are slowly working towards that. Not just, Google has also stopped giving apps without 64-bit versions to 64-bit capable Android devices since August 2021. This means that a lot of users will not even rung into issues such as app compatibility.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order