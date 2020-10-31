Sony’s Class-Leading WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Are Available for $71.99 Less Today

Sony’s latest and greatest WH-1000XM4 became official around three months ago, and these have already received a hefty discount of $72.99. Considering that a price cut has been put into effect in just a short time span, this is an excellent deal for those that want to experience a blend of high-quality audio with added features. Also, looking at how impressive the WH-1000XM3 were, the updated WH-1000XM4 improve upon what made the WH-1000XM3 great in the first place.

The WH-1000XM4 normally cost $349.99, so a reduction to $278 is a terrific deal in our opinion. As for what you’re getting with your money, these premium over-ear headphones deliver next-level noise cancellation thanks to the Dual Noise Sensor technology adopted by Sony. If you’ve experienced noise cancellation on headphones from different manufacturers, you’ll easily notice how quickly your surroundings get muted when you switch on this feature on the brand new WH-1000XM4.

Apart from this, audio quality has received a significant improvement thanks to Edge-AI, and not just this, but you’ll also be getting ‘over the top’ battery life. Sony claims that with its latest headphones, you’ll be able to experience 30 hours of listening time. Also, if you’re in a hurry and absolutely need to pack your wireless headphones, all you have to do is plug them for 10 minutes and you’ll get 5 hours of runtime.

Since the Sony WH-1000XM4 charge via USB-C, you won’t have to worry about which orientation you plug in the cable, unlike the other headphones that come with previous-generation microUSB ports. At the time of writing, these headphones have a 4.6-star rating out of 5, with 78 percent of customers giving the WH-1000XM4 a 5-star rating. This just shows the impeccable quality in both build and audio, and how Sony has continued to embellish its craft overtime and provide customers with the best audio products possible.

Unfortunately, we have no information on how many units are currently available to purchase right now so if we were you, we’d get them right away.