Sony Has Created a PlayStation Game Preservation Team, Senior Build Engineer Confirms

Sony has recently put together a PlayStation Game Preservation Team, as confirmed by a recent hire.

On his LinkedIn profile, Senior Build Engineer Garrett Fredley confirmed that yesterday was his first day as part of the PlayStation Game Preservation Team. Fredley has headed the preservation efforts for the FIFA franchise at Electronic Arts for three years, and Game Preservation was his first career passion, as he himself highlighted in a message shared on LinkedIn.

PS5 Variable Refresh Rate Support Finally Arrives This Week, Compatible Games Revealed

Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer for PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team! Game Preservation was my first career passion. It was my first foray into the world of Software Engineering / Dev Ops, and into a world that so many are unaware of. I was just a novice back then, contributing any way I could regardless of my inexperience. Now, I'm back to it, no longer the novice I once was. Thank you Mike Bishop and the team for bringing me on board for this adventure. Let's go and ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten!

With Sony gearing up for the launch of the new PlayStation Plus, which will grant access to classic games released on older consoles, it makes sense for the Japanese company to put together a team that is dedicated to the preservation of these games. This is definitely good news, especially if it leads to PlayStation 3 games becoming playable locally and not only via cloud gaming.

More information on the new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers that will grant access to classic games in the future can be found here. The launch library has yet to be confirmed, but it is highly likely that classic entries in the Syphon Filter series may be among the games available when the new service will launch.