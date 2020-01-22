Sony Rumored to be Developing a New Horror IP, Possibly for PlayStation 5

After being neglected for years, the horror genre is hot again, with games like Outlast and Resident Evil 7 proving players are ready to be scared again. Sony has definitely been a big driver of this trend, with games like The Last of Us, Until Dawn, and Bloodborne all doing well for the company.

Well, it seems like Sony may be planning to delve even deeper into scary territory. According to entertainment insider Emre Kaya, who mainly focuses on DC and Batman-related news, but seems to have some contacts within Sony as well, a new PlayStation horror IP is in the works. The tweet also has a telltale PS5 hashtag, which would make sense timing-wise at this point…

Silent Hill Series Reboot, Episodic Adventure Game Are in Development – Rumor

I know I don't normally post about gaming stuff (except Batman related things) but I have learned that Sony is currently working on a new horror IP. Interesting...#PS5 #Playstation — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) January 22, 2020

Kaya would later seemingly clarify that the game is being made by a “very well respected horror game director" and…post a gif of Hideo Kojima.

"By a very well respected horror game director" That's Kojima, alright. https://t.co/n1ARgPb8qB pic.twitter.com/tvFTQEzxaa — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) January 22, 2020

Now, it should be mentioned that in another reply, Kaya seemed to indicate they don’t actually know who’s directing the new IP, and that they merely hope it’s Kojima. So, don’t get too carried away just yet.

That said, based on current speculation, it seems like the two most likely scenarios are a) the new horror IP is a revived version of Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills under a new name. Kojima did recently hint he might be getting back into horror. Alternatively, it could be b) a new game from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, who is known to be working on something at SIE Japan Studio. Funny how Silent Hill comes up in both possibilities. By the way, did you hear the rumor that Konami is making new Silent Hill games?

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, but there’s a lot to chew over. Do you think Sony is indeed working on a new horror IP? If so, what form might it take?