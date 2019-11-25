Hideo Kojima Hints at a Return to Horror Following Death Stranding Release

What’s next for Hideo Kojima? The Japanese auteur just released the much-anticipated, and somewhat divisive, Death Stranding, and while he’ll probably be focusing on updates for that for a while, it seems like he might be planning to return to the horror genre for his next game.

Of course, before Hideo Kojima broke away from Konami to create Death Stranding, he was working on Silent Hills with Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus. That project was cancelled when Kojima left Konami, which a lot of fans are still getting over, given how promising the project sounded and how legit terrifying its “P.T.” teaser demo was. Well, Kojima recently dropped this intriguing tweet…

Death Stranding Looks Even More Haunting As A PlayStation 1 Demake

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

Kojima’s English is a little rough, but he seems to be indicating he still wants to make a horror game. The fact that he directly references P.T. is also a pretty strong hint that whatever horror game he might make will grow out of his original ideas for Silent Hills. Here’s hoping he can get Reedus and Del Toro back together and make this thing happen!

Somehow haven’t been keeping up with Kojima’s latest Death Stranding? Here’s the basic rundown:

Death Stranding takes place in a future America that’s more divided than ever thanks to a series of deadly terrorist strikes. In an effort to try to bring the fractured country together the president’s daughter Amelie (played by Lindsay Wagner) attempted a cross-country journey in order to reconnect a series of communication relays and spread a message of unity. Unfortunately, Amelie didn’t quite make it to her destination, as she was captured by a terrorist group, Homo Demens, and their leader the “Man in the Golden Mask” (Troy Baker) in the West Coast settlement of Edge Knot City. As Norman Reedus’ character Sam Bridges it’s up to you to follow Amelie’s path, walking from East to West across America, reactivating communication nodes and contacting various isolated “Preppers” along the way. The necklace we’ve seen around Sam’s neck is a Q-PIP, basically a series of keys used to unlock Cryon communication terminals. Unlock enough terminals in an area and it will create a strand connecting that area to other areas. A detailed map will track how much of each area you’ve marked and the connections you’ve made with NPCs.

Death Stranding is out now on PS4. The PC version drops early summer of 2020.