INZONE Headsets and Monitors to Be Revealed This Week by Sony

It looks like Sony is gearing up to do some major hardware reveals this week, starting with a brand new line of gaming headsets and monitors called INZONE.

The news comes from 91 Mobiles, which got the leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as OnLeaks on Twitter). There will be three INZONE headsets: the H3, the H7, and the H9.

Today, I have a special one for the #FutureSquad gamers! Here comes your very first look at the #Sony #INZONEH9, #INZONEH7 and #INZONEH3 gaming headsets through a bunch of official press renders! On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/1uAQ5LP709 pic.twitter.com/v9uotK2YkF — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 20, 2022

The H3 headset is a wired one, featuring 360° spatial sound, a USB Type-C port, a LED indicator, noise cancelling/ambient sound mode, and a USB splitter cable. It's also the cheapest headset in this new INZONE line.

The H7 headset reportedly has a wireless option that can be activated via a Bluetooth button. It also comes with a USB dongle that lets you use it on the PC. Other differences include the microphone's color (white instead of the black one of the H3) and a game/chat button to switch between favoring audio from the game or from the voice chat. The H7 is also supposed to have the best battery life of the three and, of course, it supports 360° spatial sound when gaming.

Finally, the most expensive INZONE headset is the H9. Just like the previous ones, it supports 360° spatial sound and noise canceling sound. It's also wireless like the H7.

According to leaker Tom Henderson, Sony will also unveil two INZONE monitors with dedicated PS5 features such as auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode. One of the monitors will support up to 4K@144Hz, while the other will be 1080p@240Hz.

The monitors will include VRR support, low latency (1 ms grey-to-grey), HDR support (VESA DisplayHDR600 for the first one, VESA DisplayHDR400 for the second one), and other gaming features such as a black equalizer and FPS viewer.

Last but not least, Sony might also be about to reveal the rumored PS5 Pro controller, though Henderson said it is unclear whether the announcement will be made alongside the aforementioned INZONE headsets and monitors. Stay tuned on Wccftech to get all the latest updates.